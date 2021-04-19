Greta Thunberg urges world leaders to end the 'tragedy' of Covid vaccine inequity

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is pictured during a "Fridays for Future" protest in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm on October 9, 2020.

LONDON — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday pressed world leaders to do more to tackle Covid-19 vaccine inequity, describing the growing gap between the number of shots being delivered in high-income countries and those administered in low-income countries as a "tragedy."

At present, an average of one-in-four people in high-income nations has received a Covid vaccine, compared to just one in more than 500 for people in low-income countries.

The trend comes despite repeated warnings from health experts that a delay in the equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide may facilitate the emergence of new disease strains and prolong the pandemic.

Thunberg, via her foundation, will donate 100,000 euros ($120,000) to the WHO Foundation in support of COVAX, an initiative working for global equitable access to Covid vaccines.

"The international community must do more to address the tragedy that is vaccine inequity. We have the means at our disposal to correct the great imbalance that exists around the world today in the fight against COVID-19," Thunberg said in a statement.

"Just as with the climate crisis, we must help those who are the most vulnerable first. That is why I am supporting WHO, Gavi and all involved in the COVAX initiative, which I believe offers the best path forward to ensure true vaccine equity and a way out of the pandemic," she added.

Thunberg said earlier this month that she would not attend this year's COP26, a high-profile United Nations climate summit, if current vaccination trends continue.