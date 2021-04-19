CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Snap, Corning, Vizio, Alphabet & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America reiterated Netflix as buy.
  • Bank of America lowered its price target on Peloton to $150 from $175.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Vizio as overweight.
  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,575 from $2,390.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Textron to outperform from neutral.
  • Citi upgraded First Solar to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Corning to overweight from neutral.
  • Citi named Applied Materials a top pick.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight to underweight from equal weight.
  • BMO initiated Zynga as outperform.
  • JPMorgan reiterated Snap as overweight.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Apache to positive from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated Microsoft as a top pick.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm to neutral from positive.
Evan Spiegel, CEO of SNAP Inc.
Stephen Desaulniers | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

