Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Snap, Corning, Vizio, Alphabet & more

Key Points
- Bank of America reiterated Netflix as buy.
- Bank of America lowered its price target on Peloton to $150 from $175.
- Wells Fargo initiated Vizio as overweight.
- JPMorgan raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,575 from $2,390.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Textron to outperform from neutral.
- Citi upgraded First Solar to buy from neutral.
- JPMorgan upgraded Corning to overweight from neutral.
- Citi named Applied Materials a top pick.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight to underweight from equal weight.
- BMO initiated Zynga as outperform.
- JPMorgan reiterated Snap as overweight.
- Susquehanna upgraded Apache to positive from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated Microsoft as a top pick.
- Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm to neutral from positive.
Evan Spiegel, CEO of SNAP Inc.
Stephen Desaulniers | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: