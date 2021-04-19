Senate to vote on bill to combat anti-Asian American hate crimes on Wednesday

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) speaks during a press conference on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the U.S. Capitol on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Senate will vote Wednesday on legislation to address a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

The bill, put forward by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., would instruct the Justice Department to speed up the review of Covid-19 related hate crimes. It also aims to give local law enforcement more support to respond to violence against Asian Americans and curb the use of discriminatory language on the rise since the pandemic started last year.

The Senate plans to consider two bipartisan amendments to the bill before a final vote Wednesday, Schumer said. Last week, the chamber voted to start debate on the proposal by a 92-6 margin.

"We will vote on the bill on Wednesday. And I dare any senator to vote against this legislation," the Democrat Schumer said at a rally in his home state of New York. "If they do, shame on them, shame on them. Because this is what America is all about. We will pass this legislation, and the bill will address the rise in hate crime."