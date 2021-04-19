European Super League announced — with 12 football clubs, including six from England

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield on April 14, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

Twelve of Europe's leading football clubs have agreed to establish a Super League, despite widespread criticism of the plans.

A statement from the new competition said: "AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs.

"It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid and the first chairman of the Super League, said: "We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires."

The project is being launched to rival UEFA's Champions League format which currently dominates European football and it comes as UEFA was due to sign off on plans for an expanded and restructured Champions League on Monday.

The new Super League has been criticized by politicians, such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as former players such as Gary Neville.

Mr Johnson said the new league would "strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country."