Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: IBM, United Airlines, Zions Bancorp & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

IBM — Shares of the computer hardware company ticked up 2.9% after IBM reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. IBM posted earnings per share of $1.77 on revenue of $17.73 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.63 on revenue of $17.35 billion.

United Airlines — United Airlines shares fell 1.8% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results. United lost $7.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss per share of $7.08 on revenue of $3.26 billion.

Equity Lifestyle — Shares of the real estate company rose slightly after Equity Lifestyle reported first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. The company logged earnings per share of 64 cents on revenue of $296 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of 60 cents on revenue of $274.8 million.

Zions Bancorp — The bank's stock climbed 1.8% on the back of a stronger-than-forecast profit. Zions Bancorp earned $1.90 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings per share of $1.18.

Steel Dynamics — Shares of the steel manufacturer dipped slightly even after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.10 on revenue of $3.54 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of $1.86 on revenue of $3.41 billion.