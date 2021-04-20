Asia-Pacific stocks set to dip as investors look ahead to China's benchmark lending rate release

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to dip at the Tuesday open as investors await the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,400 while its counterpart in Osaka sat at 29,310. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,685.37.

Australian stocks also looked poised to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,018 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,065.60.

On the economic data front, China is set to its latest one-year loan prime rate (LPR) as well as the five-year LPR at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. A majority of traders and analysts in a Reuters poll predict no change to either the one-year or five-year LPR.

Meanwhile, Covid cases continue to climb in India with 273,810 new daily infections registered on Monday.