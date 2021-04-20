Bangladesh calls on Southeast Asia to pressure Myanmar to take back the Rohingya refugees

Rohingya are seen after arriving on a boat to Bangladesh on September 14, 2017 in Shah Porir Dip, Bangladesh. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh since August 2017 during the outbreak of violence in the Rakhine state.

Bangladesh hopes that Southeast Asian nations will put pressure on Myanmar to repatriate displaced Rohingya and bring them home, according to the foreign minister.

AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has been bearing the burden of the Rohingya Muslims, who have been seeking shelter in the South Asian country after a mass exodus due to a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar army in 2017.

The Rohingya are a persecuted Muslim minority from Rakhine state in western Myanmar. While there have been large migrations of Rohingya to Bangladesh since the 1970s, none was as quick and massive as the August 2017 exodus.

"Around 1.1 million persecuted Rohingyas are now being sheltered in Bangladesh," Momen told CNBC's "Streets Signs Asia" on Monday. "Our priority is that these Rohingya persecuted people should go back to their home for a decent living," he said.

Bangladesh took in the Rohingya out of humanitarian consideration, but the South Asian nation is now "facing difficulty with them," said Momen. He hopes that the member states of ASEAN — or the Association of South East Asian Nations — will play a strong role in the upcoming summit in getting Myanmar's military government to take back the refugees.

"Now that the Myanmar government has been invited by ASEAN (to) the summit in Indonesia, this is good news. At least they will go there and then maybe they will be pressurized by ASEAN, hopefully, to take their people back," Momen said.