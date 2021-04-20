Biden's recovery plan for families set to cost more than $1 trillion, extend enhanced child tax credit

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden's next economic recovery package will cost at least $1 trillion and extend the beefed-up child tax credit, a source familiar with the proposal confirmed Tuesday.

Biden is set to follow the first phase of his infrastructure plan, a more than $2 trillion proposal, with a package known as the American Families Plan. While details are still in flux, the measure is expected to include roughly $1 trillion in new spending and $500 billion in tax credits, according to the source, who declined to be named.

The White House is expected to roll out the plan within days.

Biden's American Jobs Plan, which congressional Democrats have started to craft, calls to revamp roads, bridges, airports, broadband, utilities, housing and job training.

The second piece is expected to expand child care, paid leave, pre-K education and tax credits for families, while raising taxes on the wealthy. Those policies are priorities for progressives, who have said they want to address shortcomings in the social safety net exposed by the coronavirus pandemic, which disproportionately affect women in the labor market.

It would extend the strengthened child tax credit — which Democrats' coronavirus relief bill raised to as much as $3,600 per child per year — through 2025 but not make it permanent, CNBC confirmed. The Biden administration will likely move to offset the costs by hiking taxes on the wealthiest Americans, and is considering options including raising the top income tax rate to the pre-2017 level of 39.6% and taxing capital gains as ordinary income.