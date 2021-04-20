Biden, Harris praise guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial, but say more must be done to fight systemic racism

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris praised Tuesday's guilty verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as a step forward in the fight against systemic racism, but they stressed that more work remains to be done.

"Today's verdict is a step forward," Biden said in a Tuesday evening address to the nation. "But it's not enough, we can't stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that a tragedy like this will ever occur again."

Chauvin was accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for about nine minutes. The former officer's conduct last May, which was captured on video, set off a nationwide firestorm of protests and unrest against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin, who is white, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The 12-member jury on Tuesday afternoon found Chauvin guilty on all counts.

All three charges carry lengthy prison sentences.