Pizza giants fight to retain customers as economies reopen and diners venture outside

A employee moves pizza boxes before a delivery at a Domino's Pizza Inc. restaurant in Chantilly, Virginia.

Pizza chains have a new common enemy: fatigue.

Domino's Pizza, Papa John's and Yum Brands' Pizza Hut are under pressure from investors to live up to last year's blockbuster sales. Although expectations are high, the coronavirus pandemic has put all three chains in positions of strength as they try to hold onto their gains.

Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa John's all made modest market share gains in 2020, according to Euromonitor International.

But competition will intensify this year as demand for pizza moderates.