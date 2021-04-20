Mastercard announces major investment and partnership in Black-owned businesses

The three co-founders of Fearless Fund are chief development officer Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on the "Cosby Show;" CEO Arian Simone, an entrepreneur and best-selling author; and COO Ayana Parsons, a veteran consultant.

Fearless Fund looks to provide early financing to companies started by women of color in the technology, consumer packaged goods, food, fashion and beauty industries.

"This is part of our broader work on financial inclusion," Mastercard president of strategic growth Michael Froman told CNBC. "We want to bring all the assets of the company to the table, to engage with them, help them succeed, help them get to scale."

The credit card giant also unveiled a partnership with Greenwood, a fintech firm aimed at Black and Latinx consumers and business owners, to issue the platform's first debit cards.

Mastercard announced Tuesday a multimillion dollar investment in Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm founded by Black women with the mission of investing in minority female entrepreneurs.

Simone told CNBC the Mastercard investment has the potential to be a game changer for the companies in the fund's portfolio.

"This deal also marks a major milestone for our brand," she said. "When women of color are provided with the necessary resources and funding to launch their businesses, the sky's the limit."

Women of color are "notoriously underfunded," Simone said, adding that they don't typically rely on big institutional investments when creating their business plans. "They are prepared to bootstrap and [are] in the mindset that they will need to be the primary driving force behind their ideas," she added.

Black and Latinx female founders have received less than 1% of venture capital funding, according to a 2020 report from Digital Undivided.

"When a company such as Mastercard provides this level of funding to propel women of color founders, it takes everything that these women are already doing and maximizes it to a degree that will allow them to shake any industry they enter," Simone said.

The exact amount Mastercard agreed to invest in Fearless Fund was not disclosed.

Last September, the credit card giant made a $500 million commitment to support Black communities and help close the racial wealth and opportunity gap over the next five years.

"There are a lot of changes happening in the VC world, with all the announcements and commitments being made by big corporations to invest in diverse fund managers, but we will have to see if all are truly executing and operationalizing based on their statements," Simone said.

"Mastercard is following through on its commitment, but we must make sure everyone is making a systemic change rather than following a trend. What I'm really hoping to see from investors is a larger focus on inclusion."