Peloton's clash with agency over treadmill safety threatens to tarnish brand

In this article PTON

Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller | Getty Images

A public dispute with a federal agency over safety concerns and a chilling video of a child being dragged under a treadmill are threatening the community that Peloton has built. Time-pressed parents and workout addicts who own Peloton products are scratching their heads and taking to social media platforms and community chat rooms to discuss the fitness equipment manufacturer's response to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency is looking into the safety of Peloton's high-end treadmill, which has now been linked to numerous injuries and one child's death. Peloton has said has no intent to recall its $4,300 Tread+, despite calls from regulators and politicians to do so. The back-and-forth further jeopardizes the launch of Peloton's less-expensive treadmill machine in the U.S. later this year. Brand experts and attorneys caution that the longer this drags out, the greater risk Peloton runs of facing growing consumer backlash, requiring heftier damage control, and costing more money. "There is a rule of thumb dating way back to the Tylenol case, where people were poisoned," said Luc Wathieu, a professor of marketing at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. Tylenol became a textbook crisis-management case in the 80s, when someone tampered with capsules of Extra Strength Tylenol, by adding lethal potassium cyanide and killing multiple people. Johnson & Johnson acted swiftly to develop a strategy to regain trust with Americans. "When there is a threat on the customer — one that becomes public like this — you have to overcompensate," Wathieu said in a phone interview. "But, for some reason, companies have a tendency not to do this, even though it has been shown time and time again that you have to act quickly." Over the weekend, the CPSC issued a statement saying consumers should stop using Peloton's Tread+ machine when small children or pets are around. The move came after the organization's investigation into the death of a child involving one of the Tread+ machines, as well as dozens of other reports of injuries. The commission simultaneously released a graphic video, captured by a home security camera, of a young boy being pulled under one of the Tread+ machines and struggling to free himself.

The CPSC has further said that Peloton's treadmills are designed differently than its peers, with "an unusual belt design that uses individual rigid rubberized slats or treads that are interlocked and ride on a rail." That's instead of a thinner, continuous belt. There is also a large gap between the floor and the belt of the Tread+, leaving room for things to wiggle their way under. Peloton said its design is meant to make running easier on the knees and legs. For now, the company is declining to take the product off the market or to make design changes. Peloton said it was "shocked and devastated" to learn about the fatality last month. However, it also issued a statement this past weekend that called the CPSC's press release "inaccurate and misleading." Peloton CEO and co-founder John Foley wrote in a separate letter to treadmill owners that the company is working on a new software-enabled backup code "that will provide an additional layer of protection against unwanted use of the Tread+." "The Tread+ is safe when our warnings and safety instructions are followed," Foley said in the letter. A Peloton spokesperson declined to comment further.

'I haven't seen such a fight like this'