Goldman Sachs names China's next billion-dollar brands and picks the ‘hottest’ stocks

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have picked a number of fast-growing Chinese brands that it says younger consumers are ready to pay a premium for.

The bank put together a list of its "hottest" stocks to watch and recommended buying both established and upcoming players.

After the Covid-19 outbreak, people in China are upgrading to healthier food and drink brands and Goldman's "winners" are set to tap into the trend. Some of its picks are set to reach $1 billion in annual revenue in the next three to five years, the bank estimated.

Goldman's buy-rated stocks include: