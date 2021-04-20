Watch live: Jury delivers verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin is set to deliver its verdict on the murder and manslaughter charges against the former Minneapolis police officer.

Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. The white former officer's conduct last May, which was captured on video, set off a nationwide firestorm of protests and unrest against police brutality and racism.

The anonymous group of 12 jurors began deliberating Monday, following closing arguments from the prosecution and Chauvin's defense at the end of the nearly three-week trial in a Minneapolis courthouse. The jury had no time limit to reach a verdict.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder has a maximum of 25 years, and the manslaughter charge has a maximum of 10 years. Actual sentences often fall short of statutory maximums.

Earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden weighed in on the trial, saying he hoped the jury reached the "right verdict." The case was "overwhelming in my view," Biden said at the White House, noting he was only sharing his opinion now that the jury was sequestered in deliberation.

