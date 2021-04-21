French cosmetics giant L'Oreal targets male beauty with push into new 'growth engine' market

A newly-created South Asia Pacific and Middle East market will account for the majority of L'Oreal's new business over the coming decade — with men making up a big part of that, the French cosmetics giant has said.

The combined geographical zone — dubbed internally as SAPMENA — will cover 35 markets across South Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa. Headquartered in Singapore, the new zone comes in response to shared consumer trends and growth opportunities, said the region's president Vismay Sharma.

"This region, or SAPMENA as we call it ... is going to be a major growth engine for us. This is where we will acquire the most number of consumers in the coming decade," he told CNBC Wednesday.

The move also makes sense demographically, said Sharma. Collectively, the region is home to 40% of the world's population with a median age of 28.

"Over 40% of the consumers (in the region) are less than 25 years old," he said. "That makes it extremely exciting for us and a very strategic market for the future."

The 112-year-old company is attempting to adapt to changing consumer habits and new markets despite holding up relatively well during the pandemic. Sales rose 10.2% in the first quarter of 2021, returning to near pre-pandemic levels.