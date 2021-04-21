U.S. vaccination pace holds above 3 million shots per day for two weeks straight

Medical tech Janette Serrano injects Henry Perez, 71, with a Covid-19 vaccine are offered at the Bell Community Center. Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The U.S. vaccination pace has held above 3 million shots per day for two weeks straight, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday. That figure is based on a seven-day average of daily reported vaccinations, and has fallen slightly in recent days, down from a peak of 3.4 million reported shots per day on April 13 to just over 3 million Tuesday. About 40% of Americans have received at least one shot, CDC data show, and roughly 1 in 4 are fully vaccinated. U.S. vaccine shots administered About 1.8 million vaccines were reported administered in the U.S. Tuesday, which mostly reflects inoculations from over the weekend due to a lag in data reporting. Vaccination numbers reported on Mondays and Tuesdays are typically the lowest of the week. The seven-day average of daily shots given, which is used to smooth day-of-week reporting fluctuations, is 3 million.

The slight dip in the daily pace may be due in part to the ongoing investigation into Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month advised states to suspend the use of J&J's shot "out of an abundance of caution" after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder. Though the J&J vaccine makes up less than 4% of the 213 million total vaccines administered in the U.S. to date, it was being used for an average of nearly 425,000 reported shots per day at peak levels in mid-April.

Government officials have said the country has enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to maintain a pace of 3 million shots per day. U.S. share of the population vaccinated More than 133 million people, or 40.1% of the U.S. population, have received one dose or more of a Covid-19 vaccine. Roughly one in four Americans are fully vaccinated.

Of those aged 65 and older, more than 80% are at least partially vaccinated and 65% are fully inoculated. Progress varies across the country. In one state, New Hampshire, more than half of residents have received at least one jab, and Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts are on track to hit the 50% mark in the coming days. More than 40% of residents are at least partially vaccinated in 24 states and Washington, D.C. In Mississippi and Alabama, only 30% of residents have gotten a shot, and that figure is 31% in Louisiana and 32% in Tennessee. U.S. Covid cases The U.S. is reporting an average of 63,800 daily new infections, based on a weekly average of data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. That level has been trending downward in recent days, but is above the most recent low point of 53,600 average daily cases recorded in late March.

U.S. Covid deaths About 700 daily Covid deaths are being reported in the U.S., based on a seven-day average of Hopkins data, down from peak levels of about 3,400 per day in mid-January.