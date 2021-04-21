Cramer says bidding war for Kansas City Southern shows bargains remain in stock market

The bidding battle for railroad operator Kansas City Southern demonstrates that investors can still find undervalued stocks in the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

The "Mad Money" host said he understands those who are concerned about a generally frothy environment, pointing to the exploding interest in the cryptocurrency dogecoin, NFTs and SPACs in recent months.

"But every time I start to worry about the craziness, we get a reminder that maybe stocks are a lot less expensive than you think, at least in terms of what other companies are willing to pay for the whole enterprise even if you won't," Cramer said.

Just take a look at the competing bids for Kansas City Southern, he said.

On Tuesday, Canadian National Railway announced its offer to acquire Kansas City Southern in a deal that valued the company at $325 per share.

That's higher than a proposed transaction unveiled late last month from rival Canadian Pacific, which said then it had a stock-and-cash deal to combine with Kansas City Southern that valued the Missouri-based firm at $275 per share.

While Canadian Pacific has criticized Canadian Nation's "unsolicited offer," Cramer said the situation offers lessons for equity investors as they analyze the market.