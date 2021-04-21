Jim Beam distiller puts $1 billion behind sustainability, diversity, responsible drinking plans

Alcohol company Beam Suntory announced Wednesday a $1 billion investment in new sustainability, diversity and responsible drinking initiatives.

As part of those plans, the producer of the Jim Beam and Maker's Mark whiskey brands, pledged to reduce by half its water usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

"The environment is shifting around us and we need to be consumer led in everything we do," Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi told CNBC. "The planet urgently needs it. Our consumers and stakeholders are expecting it. So, the time is right for us to climb the ladder of commitment as we say and get going on those bold ambitions."

Beam Suntory, which also is behind the Effen vodka and Cruzan rum brands, is also setting goals of 50% of leadership positions being filled by women globally, and aiming for minorities to make up 45% of its U.S. workforce by 2030. Beam Suntory will spend $500 million globally to educate consumers on responsible drinking and reduce harmful drinking with the goal of engaging 300 million people globally by 2030.