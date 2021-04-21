British fintech firm Revolut is laying the groundwork for an expansion into India

LONDON — Revolut, an online banking start-up based in the U.K., is planning an expansion into India.

The London-based company announced Thursday that it had tapped Paroma Chatterjee, a former executive for Indian start-ups Flipkart, Via.com and LendingKart, to lead its operations in the country.

Revolut will invest about $25 million into the Indian market and aims to launch its app there by 2022, a spokesman for the firm told CNBC. The company, worth $5.5 billion in its most recent funding round, has raised more than $900 million from investors to date.

"We're looking forward to transforming the way people in India access and manage their money as we bring our products and services to more people around the world," said Revolut CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky.

"India is a core market in our expansion strategy with a huge supply of talent, and we're excited to tap into that talent pool to help Revolut go from strength to strength."

Revolut said it would hire 300 employees in India. It's so far recruited heads of operations and legal and aims to fill a multitude of other roles in human resources, marketing and compliance.