Speculative sectors take big hits as the overall stock market shows signs of exhaustion

The market is showing some signs of exhaustion, and with good reason. Most major parts of the market have run up significantly in the past month.

But there is a growing chorus warning that we are at "peak everything." That is, peak earnings growth, peak economic data, and peak reopening.

Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management, embodied some of those concerns in a recent post entitled, "It Gets Harder From Here."

Noting that the S&P 500 is up 76% from a year ago, Batnick notes that "We've had bear markets before, but we've never had this type of rally in such a short period of time."

His advice: "Now is probably a good time to do some spring cleaning in your portfolio."

Still, that notion is not yet consensus.

"We're talking about peak growth, but the idea here is that this reopening is just getting started," Mike Labella, senior portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton said on CNBC. "We just hit a major milestone with 50% vaccinations in the United States, and that number is only going to get better in the United States and in Europe, which is a couple of months behind. So there's really more room to run in this rally, but it's probably going to come more from value and cyclical sectors than from the tech trade, which is more of last year's."

JPMorgan's Chief Strategist, Marko Kolanovic, has also pushed back against the "peak valuation" story, insisting the reopening/reflation trade is not done yet. Reopening "will resume with a move that will be bigger than we saw early this year," he told clients. He says there is a rolling recovery that is starting first in the U.S., and will then proceed to Europe, and then to emerging market countries. That rolling recovery trade will prolong rotation and prevent yields from rising too fast, he says.