North American chip firm Alphawave opts for London over New York in upcoming IPO

LONDON – Canadian chip firm Alphawave is set to list on the London Stock Exchange, shunning New York's tech-focused Nasdaq stock market in the process.

The four-year-old company, which makes chip technology that can help data flow through networks faster, announced Thursday that it intends to raise around $500 million in an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Founded by Tony Pialis, Jonathan Rogers and Raj Mahadevan in Toronto, Alphawave has said it plans to set up a research lab in Cambridge, where chip designer Arm is also headquartered.

BlackRock has pledged to buy $390 million worth of shares at an equity value of up to $4.5 billion, while asset manager Janus Henderson has agreed to buy £85 million worth of shares, or $120 million.

It's a rare example of a North American tech firm crossing the Atlantic to list on the London Stock Exchange and a potential boost for the U.K. stock market, which is under the spotlight after food delivery service Deliveroo had a disastrous listing late last month.