CNBC and SGX unveil the iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index

Asia's most international marketplace Singapore Exchange (SGX) and CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, have jointly unveiled the iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index, the first in a series of co-branded indices capturing key investment themes in a post-COVID world.

The iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index tracks the performance of 50 China-domiciled companies that are driving developments in new segments – such as Technology, Business Services, Consumer Services, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Consumer Cyclicals – and fostering the transition of the Chinese economy towards consumption-driven growth.

The launch of the index comes on the back of sharp growth in indexing in the past decade, driven by the rise of exchange-traded funds and use of data and analytics by investors. This is coupled with investor interest in new investment themes shaped by the ongoing pandemic, which has accelerated structural changes that could influence the economy and markets in the coming years.

Ng Kin Yee, Managing Director, Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices at SGX said, "We are excited to bring our partnership with CNBC to a new level with the co-creation of indices. We see a win-win partnership with CNBC, one that taps into SGX's strong index capabilities and CNBC's clout in financial and business news. The iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy index is especially relevant given the long-term shifts towards consumption in China and would potentially give investors access to sustained growth in one of the world's largest economies."

President and Managing Director of CNBC International, John Casey said, "SGX has been our home in Singapore for over a decade and we couldn't think of a better partner to work with to launch our first co-branded index. Our audience is watching closely how the Chinese New Economy is evolving and shaping global trends; The iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index is another way in which we are going to be telling the China business story to our global audience."

For more details on the index, please visit: https://www.sgx.com/indices/products/iecncgp

-End-

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange is Asia's leading and trusted market infrastructure, operating equity, fixed income and derivatives markets to the highest regulatory standards. It also operates Asia's only multi-partner, multi-asset exchange-led sustainability platform (sgx.com/first).

As Asia's most international, multi-asset exchange, SGX provides listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services, with about 40% of listed companies and over 80% of listed bonds originating outside of Singapore. SGX is the world's most liquid international market for the benchmark equity indices of China, India, Japan and ASEAN and offers commodities and currency derivatives products. Headquartered in AAA-rated Singapore, SGX is globally recognised for its risk management and clearing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.sgx.com.

About CNBC

CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, is the world's leading business and financial news channel. Its mission is to help the influential and aspirational make astute decisions to get ahead by providing live market updates, breaking news, in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews across its TV and digital platforms 7 days a week. During evenings and weekends the channel also shows the best in sport, current affairs and entertainment.

With headquarters in New Jersey, London, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi CNBC provides a truly global 24-hour business briefing for senior business leaders, the financial community and those with assets to invest or protect.

A growing portfolio of digital products, such as the Beyond the Valley and Squawk Box Europe express podcasts as well as the CNBC Flash Briefing for Amazon Alexa, help busy audiences to Get Ahead and Stay Ahead no matter where they are.

Today the channel is available in more than 392 million homes worldwide. Visit www.cnbc.com for more information.

