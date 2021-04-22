Goldman names 7 'attractive' stocks to buy in India — one with a 78% upside

Beneficiaries waiting in observation area after getting COVID19 vaccine at M. A. Podar Hospital, Worli in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 19, 2021.

India's second coronavirus wave shows no signs of abating — Goldman Sachs says investors are getting nervous about the macroeconomic risks and earnings recovery.

The Nifty 50 is down almost 2.7% for the month as of Tuesday's close, and the Sensex fell about 3.6% for the same period.

Goldman has downgraded India's economic growth projection for 2021 — from 10.9% to 10.5%. But the investment bank is still bullish on India and favors "targeted cyclical exposure," it said in a note on April 13. Cyclical stocks are those tied to the fluctuations of the economy, and tend to perform better during an economic expansion.

Here are seven buy-rated stocks on Goldman's "conviction list." The bank says they offer an "attractive entry point" into the Indian market and expects them to outperform.