Here’s what will propel Alphabet toward more growth after the pandemic

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Wall Street points to Google as a FAANG stand-out, citing progress in both core and non-core businesses.
  • Analysts say they can finally see the company's cloud business start to progress under CEO Thomas Kurian.
  • Returning ad sales and new features position Google to benefit from pandemic buying behaviors.
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc.
Bloomberg | Getty Images


Alphabet's stock hit an all-time high earlier this week, and analysts say growth in Google's businesses outside of search ads could propel shares even higher

On Monday, April 19, the Google-parent company's stock price hit an intraday all-time high of $2,304.09 and ended the day at a record closing high of $2,289.76.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg, analysts told CNBC.

