Here’s what will propel Alphabet toward more growth after the pandemic



Alphabet's stock hit an all-time high earlier this week, and analysts say growth in Google's businesses outside of search ads could propel shares even higher

On Monday, April 19, the Google-parent company's stock price hit an intraday all-time high of $2,304.09 and ended the day at a record closing high of $2,289.76.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg, analysts told CNBC.