Here’s what will propel Alphabet toward more growth after the pandemic

Key Points
- Wall Street points to Google as a FAANG stand-out, citing progress in both core and non-core businesses.
- Analysts say they can finally see the company's cloud business start to progress under CEO Thomas Kurian.
- Returning ad sales and new features position Google to benefit from pandemic buying behaviors.
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Alphabet's stock hit an all-time high earlier this week, and analysts say growth in Google's businesses outside of search ads could propel shares even higher
On Monday, April 19, the Google-parent company's stock price hit an intraday all-time high of $2,304.09 and ended the day at a record closing high of $2,289.76.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg, analysts told CNBC.