Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler production scaled back due to global chip shortage

LONDON – The global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc at some of the world's biggest carmakers.

Britain's Jaguar Land Rover announced Thursday that it has been forced to stop car production for a "limited period" at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants in England as a result of the chip shortage, which has been going on for several months now.

"Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semi-conductors, which is having an impact on our production schedules and our ability to meet global demand for some of our vehicles," a spokesperson told CNBC.

They added: "We are working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimize the impact on customer orders wherever possible."

The Coventry-headquartered firm — which produces cars like the popular Range Rover Evoque, the iconic Land Rover Defender, and the Jaguar F-Pace SUV — said production will continue at its Solihull plant near Birmingham while its other factories are out of action.

Jaguar Land Rover's announcement comes just two months after the company announced it was going to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs.

It also comes a day after Mercedes-maker Daimler said it is cutting the hours of up to 18,500 workers and pausing production at two plants in Germany. Daimler said the pause will commence on Friday and last for at least a week.

"Currently, there is a worldwide supply shortage of certain semiconductor components," a spokesperson reportedly told Reuters. "We continue to play things by ear."

"The situation is volatile, so it is not possible to make a forecast about the impact," they added.