Senate passes bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Democrat policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Democratic Senators spoke about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

The Senate passed a bill Thursday designed to curb a spike in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chamber approved the measure in a 94-1 vote, and Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only senator to oppose it. The legislation will head to the Democratic-held House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has backed the bill and President Joe Biden has signaled he would sign it into law.

The proposal would instruct the Justice Department to expedite the review of hate crimes related to Covid-19. It also would give state and local law enforcement more resources to track the incidents and send guidance on how to root out discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic.

"The AAPI community is being targeted for hate crimes and other incidents and the Congress needs to stand up to condemn these kinds of actions," Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat and co-author of the bill, told CNBC on Wednesday ahead of its passage.