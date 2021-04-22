Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: American Airlines, Teradata, Equifax & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

American Airlines (AAL) – The airline lost $4.32 per share for the first quarter, one cent a share wider than consensus estimates. The stock rallied 3.6% premarket after American said its cash flow turned positive by the end of the quarter, excluding debt payments.

Teradata (TDC) – Share of the database and analytics software provided soared 27.1% in premarket trading after it presented preliminary first-quarter data that was well above its prior earnings guidance. Teredata continues to benefit from its ongoing growth in cloud computing.

Equifax (EFX) – The credit reporting agency's stock jumped 8.5% in premarket trading after it reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its annual guidance. The company's performance was helped by a 59% increase in revenue from its workforce solutions business.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) – The farm equipment and supplies maker earned $1.55 per share for its latest quarter, well above the 97 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also came in above forecasts as comparable-store sales jumped nearly 39%. Tractor Supply also raised its full-year outlook, and shares surged 7% in the premarket.

AT&T (T) – AT&T reported quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above forecasts and AT&T added more wireless customers during the quarter than analysts had anticipated. The stock rose 1.1% in premarket trading.

Alaska Air (ALK) – The airline posted a first-quarter loss of $3.51 per share, smaller than the loss of $3.63 a share that analysts had anticipated. Revenue came in above consensus estimates. The company said improved conditions allowed it to achieve positive cash flow during March, and the stock added 1.3% in premarket action.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest's quarterly loss of $1.72 per share was smaller than the anticipated loss of $1.85 a share. Revenue was essentially in line with Wall Street forecasts, and Southwest forecast a lower cash burn rate for the current quarter as conditions improve.

D.R. Horton (DHI) – The luxury home builder's shares added 1.8% in premarket action after it reported better-than-expected sales and earnings for its latest quarter and predicted strong full-year revenue. Strong demand and low mortgage rates helped sales nearly double during its most recent quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Chipotle shares gained 1.2% in premarket trading after the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected earnings and a 17.2% increase in comparable-store sales. Digital sales more than doubled during the quarter, and Chipotle said it expected a better than 30% jump in comparable sales this quarter as customers return to its physical locations.

Whirlpool (WHR) – The appliance maker's shares added 1.8% in premarket action after it reported quarterly earnings of $7.20 per share, well above the $5.41 a share consensus estimate. The company also reported better-than-expected revenue. Whirlpool raised its full-year guidance and boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.40 per share from $1.25 a share.

Sleep Number (SNBR) – The mattress retailer's shares tumbled 6% in premarket trading after sales fell short of forecasts even as earnings came in better than expected. Sleep Number's sales were impacted by supply chain issues.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) – The operator of the Churchill Downs racetrack and other entertainment and gaming venues saw its stock rise 2.1% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its latest quarter. The company's gaming segment saw earnings surge 72% from the prior year.

Discover Financial (DFS) – The financial services company earned $5.04 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $2.82 a share consensus estimate by a wide margin. The stock rallied 3.7% in the premarket.

Netgear (NTGR) – The computer networking equipment maker's shares fell 3.5% in premarket trading after giving a weaker-than-expected current-quarter forecast. Netgear beat Wall Street forecasts for its most recent quarter, however, but said it is being impacted by supply chain issues and higher freight costs.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to show that American Airlines lost $4.32 per share for the first quarter, one cent a share wider than consensus estimates.