Jobless claims fall again as employment picture gains strength

First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 547,000, well below the Dow Jones estimate for 603,000 and a new low for the Covid-19 pandemic era.

The U.S. jobs market recovery accelerated its pace last week as fewer Americans headed to the unemployment line, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The total represented a further decline in claims and gets the jobs picture closer to where it was pre-pandemic, though there's still plenty of distance to cover.

Markets reacted little to the news, with stock futures pointing to a flat open and government bond yields mixed.

With Covid cases declining and more states relaxing business restrictions, companies again are looking to hire ahead of what is expected to be a summer of close-to-normal activity across the U.S.

"This dip in jobless claims looks good in isolation but what really matters is that it confirms that last week's unexpected plunge was no fluke," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "We expect further declines over the next few months as the reopening continues, while payroll growth will accelerate markedly."

Still, about 8 million fewer Americans are at work than before Covid.

Thursday's report showed that both unemployment and underemployment remain significant problems for the U.S. economy.

Some 17.4 million Americans are still receiving benefits under various programs, though that data runs two weeks behind the weekly applications claims number. Sharp increases in those applying for benefits through pandemic-related programs boosted the total recipients by nearly half a million.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline data, also fell, dropping 34,000 to 3.67 million, a fresh pandemic low and another indication that conditions are thawing.