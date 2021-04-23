As home prices rise, here's what buyers can do to land a deal

Real estate agents Rosa Arrigo, center, and Elisa Rosen, right, work an open house in West Hempstead, New York on April 18, 2021. Newsday LLC | Newsday | Getty Images

"Take a look at your income stream, your employers, the location you are considering buying a home and make sure that the stability of your personal situation is one that warrants homeownership," Brunker said. If you are ready to buy, here's advice from experts on how to navigate the market right now.

Figure out your number

The first thing financial advisor Jacqueline Cooper asks clients is what they are paying in rent and if that is okay for them. "Come up with a number first," said Cooper, founder, president and CEO of Financial Education Associates in Dorchester, Massachusetts. "What you can afford is going to guide not just your principal and interest payments, but taxes and insurance payments." Review your existing expenses and debt. There will also be additional costs to consider, like sewer and trash, possible homeowner association fees and a likely boost in utility costs.

Get a good real estate agent

Part of your due diligence includes finding a real estate agent who is experienced in both buying and selling homes. They should also have a strong knowledge of the local community and relationships with other realtors in the area. "You want them to be able to negotiate hard and know what makes a competitive offer in that neighborhood," said Lexie Holbert, a housing and lifestyle expert for Realtor.com.

Do your homework

Start looking at listings online, including doing virtual tours, even if you aren't quite ready to begin the process yet. It will give you an idea of neighborhoods you like that are within your budget, Holbert suggests. Setting up alerts from real estate websites will also let you know when new homes hit the market in those areas. As you see homes you like, you can figure out your monthly payment based on the down payment and cost of the house by using a mortgage calculator, which are offered by lenders. A good knowledge base will help you make an educated decision in a short period of time, which is crucial when homes aren't sitting long on the market.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage

A mortgage pre-approval will give you a sense of the amount you are qualified to borrow, what your interest rate will likely be and the amount of your monthly mortgage payment. However, just because you are approved for a certain amount doesn't mean you should spend that much money. "The only person responsible for your budget is you," Holbert said.

Getting an edge over the competition