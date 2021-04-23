China's best-selling, GM-backed electric car brand launches a mini convertible

Wuling Motors unveiled a convertible model of its highly popular budget mini electric car at the Shanghai auto show in April 2021.

SHANGHAI – General Motors' joint venture in China is launching a miniature electric convertible under a low-cost brand that has soared in popularity in the last year.

Called the Hongguang Mini EV Cabrio, the convertible will begin mass production next year, according to a release. Details on pricing and availability weren't available at the time of the vehicle's unveiling at the Shanghai auto show this week.

The car is the latest from the popular Hongguang Mini EV line developed by General Motors' joint venture with Wuling Motors and state-owned SAIC Motor. GM China has a 44% stake, while SAIC holds 50.1%, according to GM's website.