Derek Chauvin sentencing date set for June after murder conviction

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is shown in a combination of police booking photos after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 16 after his conviction this week on charges including second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota court said Friday.

Chauvin's sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m. CT, according to the court schedule, NBC News reported.

The calendar update came three days after a jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all related to Floyd's death.

Chauvin's attorneys will have 60 days to appeal the outcome, NBC reported.