Inflation is showing up in earnings reports. For these stocks, it could be good news

A container is lifted off of a cargo ship at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Investors searching for signs of inflation this earnings season may be pleased to hear that a few names are emerging as the beneficiaries of rising prices.

For companies with pricing power, a little inflation is a good thing. That's not the case for those that aren't able to raise prices quickly enough. This earnings season has offered a chance to hear what kind of pressures companies are experiencing.

"They have talked about rising costs...and how they expect to raise pricing to pass through that cost," said Ohsung Kwon, U.S. equity strategist at Bank of America.