Elon Musk thinks NASA's goal of landing people on the moon by 2024 is 'actually doable'

Elon Musk thinks SpaceX can help NASA meet its ambitious goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2024. "I think that can be done," Musk said Friday, speaking after SpaceX launched the Crew-2 mission to orbit for a trip to the International Space Station. "We're going to aim for sooner than that, but I think this is actually doable," he added. "We're building up a lot of rockets, and probably [will] smash a bunch of them, but I think it will happen." SpaceX won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA last week under the agency's Human Landing Systems program.

Starship prototype rocket SN11 stands on the launchpad at the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX

Under the contract, Musk's company will build a variation of its Starship rocket, prototypes of which SpaceX has been testing in Boca Chica, Texas. The company has performed multiple successful test flights of Starship, although landing attempts after the last four high-altitude flights ended in fiery explosions. NASA's Artemis program, announced by President Donald Trump's administration and expected to continue under President Joe Biden, consists of multiple missions to the moon's orbit and surface in the years ahead.