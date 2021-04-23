CNBC Pro

Final capital gains tax increase likely will be much less than Wall Street fears, Goldman says

Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Share
President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors are worried that President Joe Biden is about to hit them with the highest tax burden they've seen in more than a century, but Goldman Sachs thinks the end version likely will be something considerably less severe.

Various media reports indicate the president will propose taxing capital gains at the top ordinary tax rate, which would be 43.4% when including the current 3.8% on net investment income tax. The increase would apply to those earning $1 million or more.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBiden capital gains tax plan for rich expected to pass, but with some changes
Patti Domm
CNBC ProHere’s why Wall Street analysts are bullish on Honeywell ahead of Friday's earnings
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProJPMorgan's Chief Strategist Kolanovic sees the reopening trade restarting in a big way
Jesse Pound
Read More