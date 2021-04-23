Morgan Stanley names its 'high conviction' global stocks ahead of earnings

Morgan Stanley is very positive on a number of global stocks that are set to report earnings in the coming weeks.

A dozen analysts from the Wall Street bank named their "high conviction" European stocks in a note published Monday. "The positive skew across the research floor is close to an all-time high," it stated.

The bank expects first-quarter results to be even better than the "very strong" earnings beats for U.K. and European companies in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Morgan Stanley's top stock picks include: