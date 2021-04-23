CNBC Pro

Spotify's platform potential is undervalued and the shares could surge, Jefferies says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning that the music streaming service Spotify begins trading shares at the NYSE on April 3, 2018 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Spotify is growing into an indispensable service for customers and creators, and its stock price will soon catch up to that reality, Jefferies said in a note to clients.

The investment firm initiated coverage of the audio company with a buy rating, saying that the company should be viewed as a platform rather than one of several competing streaming services.

