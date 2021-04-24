Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians in early 20th century as genocide

As a candidate, Biden last year vowed to make this declaration, which is widely supported by human rights groups and Armenians. The Trump administration refrained from recognizing the events as a genocide, instead labeling them as "mass atrocities."

"Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said in a statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Biden's declaration is a major break from past U.S. administrations, which avoided calling the atrocities genocide due to concerns over alienating Turkey, an important NATO ally and influential power in the Middle East. Turkey has contested that the killings constitute a genocide.

Following the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople – now known as Istanbul – by Ottoman authorities, roughly 1.5 million Armenians were killed in the events known as Meds Yeghern that took place from 1915 - 1923.

"A world unstained by the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where all people are able to pursue their lives in dignity and security," Biden said. "Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world."

The Turkey Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that the Biden administration's statement would "open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship."

Read the full statement from the White House: