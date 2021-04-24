Credit Suisse found stocks to play the rebound, but also protect against inflation

A banner run for cyclical stocks has helped to push stock market valuations to lofty levels, leading some to worry that stocks are too expensive just as the United States is moving into a strong growth period.

Looking to thread the needle, Credit Suisse strategists searched for defensive stocks that can benefit during the expansion. The firm said in a note to clients on Thursday that U.S. GDP might grow by 8% or more this year, but there are "red flags" that make them cautious about going all in on cyclical stocks. (Cyclical stocks are companies whose prospects are tightly linked to a growing economy.)