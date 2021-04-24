Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 8

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Elon Musk will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on May 8, the long-running sketch comedy show announced over the weekend.

The CEO of auto company Tesla and aerospace firm SpaceX has previously appeared in films like "Iron Man 2" in 2010, and TV shows such as "The Big Bang Theory" in 2015.

Singer Miley Cyrus will perform as musical guest on the show in her sixth SNL appearance.

The announcement comes on the same day that Musk celebrates the successful docking of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station.

It's unusual, though not completely unheard of, for someone from the business world to host SNL. Steve Forbes, for example, hosted the show in 1996 though he was also running for president at the time. Donald Trump hosted SNL in 2015. He was also running for president at the time.

