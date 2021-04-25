These stocks reporting earnings in the week ahead usually top estimates and trade higher

The final week of April brings perhaps the greatest chance for earnings-driven volatility in the stock market, with megacap tech companies stacking their quarterly reports on top of one another.

There are plenty of companies reporting in the week ahead that have sterling records of beating analyst estimates and seeing their stock rise in response. The list below from Bespoke Investment Group data shows companies that beat estimates more than 90% of the time and have an average day-after jump of at least 1%.