Asia-Pacific stocks set for muted start as investors monitor Covid situation in India

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were set for a muted start on Monday as investors continue to watch the Covid situation in India.

Futures pointed to a little changed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,185 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,220. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,020.63.

Shares in Australia looked poised to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,026.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,060.70.