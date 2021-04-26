Biden administration set to relax outdoor mask guidance

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is slated to relax federal public health guidance on wearing masks outdoors as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News.

The announcement, which may come as early as Tuesday, could give separate recommendations for fully vaccinated people and those who have not received a coronavirus vaccine, added the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The administration is still finalizing the guidance, NBC reported.

Over the weekend, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated that the new mask guidance was imminent but also warned that Americans should adhere to public health measures until the CDC makes an assessment.

"What I believe you're going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon, is updated guidelines from the CDC," Fauci told ABC's Sunday program "This Week." "The CDC is a science-based organization. They don't want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data and the data backs it up."

"But when you look around at the common sense situation, the risk is really low, especially if you're vaccinated," he said.

The CDC's current guidance states that "masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with people who live in your household."

"However, some areas may have mask mandates while out in public, so please check the rules in your local area (such as in your city, county, or state). Additionally, check whether any federal mask mandates apply to where you will be going," the agency adds.