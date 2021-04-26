Biden capital gains tax hike would only hit 0.3% of households, White House advisor says

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese holds a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 26 2021.

President Joe Biden's top economic advisor on Monday defended a plan to raise the capital gains tax on the nation's wealthiest households as neither too large a burden nor a barrier to business investment.

Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said during a press conference that the president's plan would raise the capital gains tax for 0.3% of U.S. households — those that make over $1 million in annual income.

It's "not the top 1%, it's not even the top one half of 1%," Deese said from the White House. "For the other 997 out of 1,000 households in the country ... this is not a change that will be relevant. It won't change the tax treatment of capital gains at all."

He explained that the proposed tax increase would target those households that do not typically derive the majority of their income through workplace wages.

"For the typical Americans, most of their income comes from wages," he continued. "So, for people making less than $1 million a year, about 70% of their income comes from wages. But for those making more than $1 million, for the top 0.3%, it's the opposite. About 30% of their [income] comes from wages."