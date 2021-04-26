Justice Department will investigate Louisville police department in aftermath of Breonna Taylor shooting

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced that the Department of Justice will open an investigation into the practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky.

The announcement comes days after Garland said the DOJ will investigate the Minneapolis Police Department following Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd, whose killing in custody sparked global protests.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed last year by Louisville police officers who entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant and fired 32 bullets. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at officers, whom he has said he believed to be intruders.

Garland said the investigation was spurred by a comprehensive review of public information.

"As with every Justice Department investigation, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead," Garland said.