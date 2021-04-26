Germans confront new coronavirus lockdown rules that could last until June

A police car drives on patrol through the main shopping street which stands empty after 10 PM during a nighttime curfew during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. Andreas Rentz | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Germany has implemented tough lockdown rules in a bid to curb a third wave of infections, with a set of new measures expected to last until June. Protests have been seen in several German cities after the restrictions were introduced at the weekend on coronavirus hotspots in the country. A curfew, limits on customers in shops, leisure center closures and limits on household contacts are all part of the measures. Germany has been struggling to suppress a third wave, largely attributed to the spread of a more infectious strain of the virus that first emerged in the U.K. last fall. Enacting a so-called "nationwide emergency brake," cities or districts that exceed a seven-day incidence rate of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over three consecutive days, must now implement the lockdowns. Schools are to close if incidence rates are above 165 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three days in a row.

Data from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's public health body, shows that all but one of Germany's 16 states are above the threshold for the emergency brake to kick in, and seven states have an incidence rate above 165. The nationwide seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people stood at 169.3 on Monday. The measures, set out in the Infection Protection Act, effectively expand the federal government's authority when it comes to controlling the pandemic, which is seen as contentious by many. Germany's states have hitherto been largely able to set their own rules, leading to variations across the country with some states reluctant to impose stricter measures despite a surge in infections. Nonetheless, the measures — and, particularly, the curfew, which will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and only allows people to leave their homes if they must go to or from work, seek medical assistance or take a dog for a walk — have provoked fury among some members of the public, with small demonstrations taking place in several cities at the weekend, notably Frankfurt and Hanover.

'Do what is necessary'