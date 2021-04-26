Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, McDonald's, Alphabet, Etsy, Apple & more

Key Points
- Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on Apple.
- Truist raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,400 from $2,250.
- Evercore ISI raised its price target on McDonald's to $260 from $240.
- Bank of America upgraded Discover to buy from neutral.
- Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property to outperform from in line.
- KeyBanc downgraded Etsy to equal weight from overweight.
- Cowen initiated Frontier as outperform.
- Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep to outperform from neutral.
- Wedbush downgraded Best Buy to neutral from outperform.
- Citi downgraded Polaris to neutral from buy.
- Barclays reiterated its overweight ratings on Ford and General Motors.
- Goldman Sachs initiated Compass as buy.
- Citi initiated Brunswick as buy.
- Janney initiated Toll Brothers as buy.
- MoffettNathanson upgraded ViacomCBS to neutral from sell.
- UBS reiterated UPS and FedEx as buy.
Source: Casper
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: