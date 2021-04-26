CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, McDonald's, Alphabet, Etsy, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on Apple.
  • Truist raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,400 from $2,250.
  • Evercore ISI raised its price target on McDonald's to $260 from $240.
  • Bank of America upgraded Discover to buy from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property to outperform from in line.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Etsy to equal weight from overweight.
  • Cowen initiated Frontier as outperform.
  • Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep to outperform from neutral.
  • Wedbush downgraded Best Buy to neutral from outperform.
  • Citi downgraded Polaris to neutral from buy.
  • Barclays reiterated its overweight ratings on Ford and General Motors.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Compass as buy.
  • Citi initiated Brunswick as buy.
  • Janney initiated Toll Brothers as buy.
  • MoffettNathanson upgraded ViacomCBS to neutral from sell.
  • UBS reiterated UPS and FedEx as buy.
Source: Casper

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWedbush downgrades Best Buy, says to look elsewhere among retail stocks for 2021
Maggie Fitzgeraldan hour ago
CNBC ProEvercore ISI hikes McDonald's price target, calls it an international reopening play
Jesse Pound27 min ago
CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Simon Property Group as focus turns to mall reopenings
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More