Wall Street analysts pick stocks to cash in on a potential $1 trillion energy opportunity

Technicians inspect the direct air capture system at the Carbon Engineering Ltd. pilot facility in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Analysts on Wall Street believe a "hidden" investment opportunity in the energy sector could be instrumental as the world attempts to transition away from fossil fuels.

Carbon capture and storage — known as CCS — capacity could grow nearly 100-fold by 2050, according to Bank of America. Analysts at the bank said cumulative investment in the industry could hit $1 trillion by 2050, according to its more optimistic estimates.

Hitting this milestone is likely to be led by the U.S. and Northern Europe, according to the bank, while China's pledge to hit net-zero emissions by 2060 is seen driving adoption of the technology in Asia.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs also recognize that CCS is an evolving technology with the potential to go from strength to strength.

Here are some of the top stocks in the sector that analysts expect to outperform: