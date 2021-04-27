As Nasdaq hits record, these cheap stocks with upside could lead the next leg higher

Attendees play the Activision Blizzard Inc. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game at the company's booth during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The Nasdaq Composite just hit a fresh new record. Here are some inexpensive technology darlings for investors looking for well-liked stocks that could push the index to its next milestone.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time high of 14,175.11 on Monday, its first fresh record close since Feb. 12. The average is up nearly 10% year-to-date, trailing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 after a volatile first quarter amid a rising in interest rates.