Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed start; Bank of Japan interest rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start Tuesday as investors await the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,235 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,190. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,126.23.

The Bank of Japan is set to announce its interest rate decision at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN. That comes as multiple regions, including Tokyo and Osaka, were recently placed under a new state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Australia shares looked poised to dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,026, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,045.60.

Investors will continue to monitor India's Covid situation as the country continues to battle a second wave that is pushing its health-care system to the brink.