Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed start; Bank of Japan interest rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start Tuesday as investors await the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,235 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,190. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,126.23.
The Bank of Japan is set to announce its interest rate decision at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN. That comes as multiple regions, including Tokyo and Osaka, were recently placed under a new state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Meanwhile, Australia shares looked poised to dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,026, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,045.60.
Investors will continue to monitor India's Covid situation as the country continues to battle a second wave that is pushing its health-care system to the brink.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 nudged 0.18% higher to a closing record of 4,187.62 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 61.92 points to 33,981.57. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.87% to a new record close of 14,138.78,
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.807 — struggling to recover following last week's slip from above 91.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.18 per dollar, still weaker than levels around 107.5 against the greenback seen late last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7794, having risen from below $0.776 yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- Japan: Bank of Japan's monetary policy statement and interest rate decision at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN