'As good as it gets?' Barclays picks its favorite global stocks for a bumper earnings season

Analysts at investment bank Barclays have recommended a raft of global stocks at the start of what's shaping up to be a strong earnings season.

"Market sentiment on earnings has rarely been so bullish in recent years," the analysts wrote in a research note. The analysts pondered whether this reporting season could be "as good as it gets?" given positive revisions from firms on the recent economic recovery.

Within the tech sector, the bank is "most optimistic" on semiconductor stocks and picked its three favorites. It is also positive on business services firms as well as metals and mining companies.

Barclays favored stocks include: